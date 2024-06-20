Flat Start likely for Sensex & Nifty today

The benchmark Sensex and Nifty indices are expected to open flat on June 20. GIFT Nifty is trading 9 points higher than the Nifty 50 closing level yesterday. Nifty futures are trading at 23,524.

On June 19, the benchmark indices experienced a mixed performance during a volatile session, despite reaching new all-time highs. The Sensex rose by 36.45 points (0.05%) to 77,337.59, while the Nifty fell by 41.90 points (0.18%) to 23,516.

Asian markets mostly declined on Thursday as China kept its one- and five-year loan prime rates unchanged. The US markets were closed on Wednesday in observance of the Juneteenth holiday.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought equities worth ₹7,908.35 crore on June 19, while domestic institutional investors also purchased equities worth ₹7,107.80 crore on the same day.