Indian Benchmark Indices Close Flat Amid Volatility

On July 25, Indian benchmark indices ended flat after a volatile trading session. The BSE Sensex fell by 109.08 points, or 0.14%, to close at 80,039.80, while the NSE Nifty slipped by 7.40 points, or 0.03%, to end at 24,406.10. The market saw mixed sentiment, with 1,791 shares advancing, 1,635 shares declining, and 77 shares remaining unchanged.

Key Performers and Sectoral Movements

Among the top gainers on the Nifty were Tata Motors, ONGC, SBI Life Insurance, BPCL, and Sun Pharma. On the flip side, Axis Bank, Nestle India, Titan Company, ICICI Bank, and Tata Steel were the major laggards.

Sector-wise, the auto, capital goods, power, oil & gas, healthcare, and media sectors recorded gains ranging from 0.5% to 3%. Conversely, the banking, IT, metal, realty, and telecom sectors saw declines of 0.5% to 1%.

The BSE midcap and smallcap indices also experienced slight losses, reflecting the cautious market sentiment amid the broader volatility.