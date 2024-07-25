Indian Benchmark Indices Close Flat Amid Volatility

On July 25, Indian benchmark indices ended flat after a volatile trading session. The BSE Sensex fell by 109.08 points, or 0.14%, to close at 80,039.80, while the NSE Nifty slipped by 7.40 points, or 0.03%, to end at 24,406.10. The market saw mixed sentiment, with 1,791 shares advancing, 1,635 shares declining, and 77 shares remaining unchanged.
Key Performers and Sectoral Movements
Among the top gainers on the Nifty were Tata Motors, ONGC, SBI Life Insurance, BPCL, and Sun Pharma. On the flip side, Axis Bank, Nestle India, Titan Company, ICICI Bank, and Tata Steel were the major laggards.
Sector-wise, the auto, capital goods, power, oil & gas, healthcare, and media sectors recorded gains ranging from 0.5% to 3%. Conversely, the banking, IT, metal, realty, and telecom sectors saw declines of 0.5% to 1%.
The BSE midcap and smallcap indices also experienced slight losses, reflecting the cautious market sentiment amid the broader volatility.
Related Tags
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.