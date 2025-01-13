Indian benchmark indices may open flat on Jan 13, 2025

Indian benchmark indices likely to open muted on Jan 13, 2025. The GIFT Nifty was trading flat earlier this morning around 24,428.

On Friday, the benchmark indices closed lower. At the close, the Sensex fell 241.30 points to 77,378.91. Meanwhile, the Nifty dropped 95 points to 23,431.50.

The top gainers on the Nifty included TCS, Tech Mahindra, Wipro, Infosys, and HCL Technologies. The biggest losers were Shriram Finance, IndusInd Bank, Adani Enterprises, NTPC, and Bharat Electronics.

The broader market indices also closed lower. BSE midcap index declined 1.2%, while the smallcap index fell 2.4%.

All sectoral indices, except IT, closed lower. Power, PSU, realty, healthcare, and PSU Bank sectors dropped 2% each.

Global markets:

On Monday, Asian stocks gained after positive Wall Street cues, where indices closed at record high amid tech rally.

In the US, equities showed a mixed trend. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 128.65 points to 44,782.00. The S&P 500 edged up 14.77 points to 6,047.15. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq Composite jumped 185.78 points to 19,403.95.