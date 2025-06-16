iifl-logo
Indian benchmark indices may open higher on June 16, 2025

16 Jun 2025 , 09:13 AM

Indian benchmark indices likely to open higher on June 16, 2025. The GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of Indian stock market was trading 38 points higher this morning from the previous close at 24,778.50.

Indian benchmark indices ended on a weak note with Nifty below 24,750 on June 13. At close, the Sensex was down 573.38 points at 81,118.60. Meanwhile, the Nifty was down 169.60 points to close at 24,718.60.

Except media, all other sectoral indices ended in the red. The FMCG, PSU Bank, oil & gas, power, and telecom sectors were down 0.5-1%. The broader markets, BSE midcap and smallcap indices also ended in the red.

Global markets:

Asian stocks tumbled on Friday after Israel strikes on Iran. These strikes targeted several nuclear and military assets.

However, on Monday, Asian stocks move higher. At 8.00 AM IST, CSI 300 index was up by 6.69 points. The Nikkei 225 was up by 356.81 points. Meanwhile, the Hang Seng index was up by 37.75 points.

On the contrary, the oil prices still surged amid conflict between Iran and Israel.

The U.S. stocks pulled back sharply during trading on Friday. This is due to Iran launched missiles on Israel which aimed Tehran’s nuclear weapons ability.

The Dow falls 769.83 points to 42,197.79. The Nasdaq plunged 255.66 points to 19,406.83. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 tumbled 68.29 points to 5,976.97.

  • BSE
  • nifty
  • NSE
  • opening bell
  • sensex
  • stock market news
  • Stock Market Updates
Adani Total Gas Jumps Over 7% as Rally Extends to Fifth Straight Session

Adani Total Gas Jumps Over 7% as Rally Extends to Fifth Straight Session

27 Jun 2025|04:30 PM

27 Jun 2025|04:30 PM
Mazagon Dock to Acquire 51% Stake in Colombo Dockyard for ₹452 Crore

Mazagon Dock to Acquire 51% Stake in Colombo Dockyard for ₹452 Crore

27 Jun 2025|04:05 PM

27 Jun 2025|04:05 PM
Sobha Ltd Enters Greater Noida Market with ₹800 Crore Luxury Housing Project

Sobha Ltd Enters Greater Noida Market with ₹800 Crore Luxury Housing Project

27 Jun 2025|03:43 PM

27 Jun 2025|03:43 PM
India's Engineering Exports to US, Europe Rise in May; Exports to Gulf Markets Dip

India's Engineering Exports to US, Europe Rise in May; Exports to Gulf Markets Dip

27 Jun 2025|03:35 PM

27 Jun 2025|03:35 PM
Sensex and Nifty in Green on June 27, 2025

Sensex and Nifty in Green on June 27, 2025

27 Jun 2025|02:14 PM
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.