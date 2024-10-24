Indian benchmark indices may open positive on Oct 24, 2024

Indian benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex, likely to have a positive day today. The GIFT Nifty indicating a flat to positive start for the markets, trading at 24,510 a while ago in the morning.
In the final hour of trading on October 23, selling pressure wiped out all intraday gains. This resulting in a negative finish for the day, even as broader indices performed better.
By the end of the session, the Sensex had decreased by 138.74 points, or 0.17%, closing at 80,081.98. Meanwhile the Nifty fell by 36.60 points, or 0.15%, finishing at 24,435.50.
Global Markets:
Asian markets showed mixed results on Thursday following a decline in U.S. stocks.
In the US, the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped by 409.94 points, or 0.96%, finishing at 42,514.95. The S&P 500 fell 53.78 points, or 0.92%, to close at 5,797.42. On the other hand, the Nasdaq Composite decreased by 296.47 points, or 1.60%, ending at 18,276.65.
FII & DII Data:
On October 23, the FIIs sold equities worth ₹5,684 crore while DIIs bought equities worth ₹6,040 crore.
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