Indian markets end the day in green

Indian benchmark indices ended higher on June 12, with Nifty closing above the 23,300 level.
The Sensex rose by 149.98 points or 0.20% to 76,606.57, and the Nifty increased by 58.20 points or 0.25% to 23,323. About 2,284 shares advanced, 1,159 shares declined, and 74 shares remained unchanged.
Top gainers on the Nifty included Coal India, Power Grid, SBI Life Insurance, Tech Mahindra, and Eicher Motors. The top losers were Britannia, HUL, M&M, Titan Company, and Tata Consumer.
Sectorally, except for FMCG and Realty, all other indices ended in the green, with telecom, media, capital goods, metal, oil & gas, and power up by 1% each.
Both the BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices gained 1% each.
Related Tags
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.