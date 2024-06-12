iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Indian markets end the day in green

12 Jun 2024 , 03:40 PM

Indian benchmark indices ended higher on June 12, with Nifty closing above the 23,300 level.

The Sensex rose by 149.98 points or 0.20% to 76,606.57, and the Nifty increased by 58.20 points or 0.25% to 23,323. About 2,284 shares advanced, 1,159 shares declined, and 74 shares remained unchanged.

Top gainers on the Nifty included Coal India, Power Grid, SBI Life Insurance, Tech Mahindra, and Eicher Motors. The top losers were Britannia, HUL, M&M, Titan Company, and Tata Consumer.

Sectorally, except for FMCG and Realty, all other indices ended in the green, with telecom, media, capital goods, metal, oil & gas, and power up by 1% each.

Both the BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices gained 1% each.

Related Tags

  • BSE
  • closing bell
  • nifty
  • NSE
  • sensex
  • stock market news
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Titagarh Rail Q3 Profit Falls 16% YoY

Titagarh Rail Q3 Profit Falls 16% YoY

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
13 Feb 2025|11:34 PM
Shilpa Medicare Gets CDSCO Nod for NAFLD Drug

Shilpa Medicare Gets CDSCO Nod for NAFLD Drug

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
13 Feb 2025|11:09 PM
Hindalco Q3 Profit Soars 75% YoY

Hindalco Q3 Profit Soars 75% YoY

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
13 Feb 2025|10:53 PM
Hindustan Aeronautics Limited Q3 Profit Rises 14% YoY

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited Q3 Profit Rises 14% YoY

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
13 Feb 2025|05:23 PM
ITD Cementation Q3 Profit Rises 11% YoY

ITD Cementation Q3 Profit Rises 11% YoY

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
13 Feb 2025|05:05 PM
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.