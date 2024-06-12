Indian markets end the day in green

Indian benchmark indices ended higher on June 12, with Nifty closing above the 23,300 level.

The Sensex rose by 149.98 points or 0.20% to 76,606.57, and the Nifty increased by 58.20 points or 0.25% to 23,323. About 2,284 shares advanced, 1,159 shares declined, and 74 shares remained unchanged.

Top gainers on the Nifty included Coal India, Power Grid, SBI Life Insurance, Tech Mahindra, and Eicher Motors. The top losers were Britannia, HUL, M&M, Titan Company, and Tata Consumer.

Sectorally, except for FMCG and Realty, all other indices ended in the green, with telecom, media, capital goods, metal, oil & gas, and power up by 1% each.

Both the BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices gained 1% each.