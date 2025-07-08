iifl-logo
Indian indices may have a muted opening on July 08, 2025

8 Jul 2025 , 09:00 AM

Indian benchmark indices likely to have a muted opening on July 08, 2025. The GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of Indian stock market was 15 points down from the previous close, trading at 25,523.

Indian equity indices ended on a flat note on July 7.

At close, the Sensex was up 9.61 points at 83,442.50. Meanwhile, the Nifty was up 0.30 points at 25,461.30.

Nifty Midcap index down 0.27%, while smallcap index down 0.4%.

Among sectors, FMCG index rose 1.6%, oil & gas index gained 0.4%. Meanwhile, media index down 1%, IT and Metal index down 0.7% each.

Tech Mahindra, Bharat Electronics, UltraTech Cement, ONGC, Eternal were among major gainers on the Nifty. However, the losers were HUL, Tata Consumer, Nestle India, Jio Financial and Eicher Motors.

Global markets:

Trade tariff related jitters swayed sentiment in Asian markets on Monday.

On July 08, at 8.10 AM IST, CSI 300 index was up by 12.12 points. The Nikkei 225 was up by 88.84 points. Meanwhile, the Hang Seng index was up by 119.91 points.

The U.S Stocks moved sharply lower during trading on Monday.

The Dow tumbled 422.17 points to 44,406.36. The Nasdaq slumped 188.59 points to end at 20,412.52. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 slid 49.37 points to 6,229.98.

Most Read News

Tata Motors' JLR posts drop in Q1 wholesale & retail sales

Tata Motors’ JLR posts drop in Q1 wholesale & retail sales

8 Jul 2025|12:41 PM
ICICI Prudential Active Momentum Fund NFO: Key details you should know

ICICI Prudential Active Momentum Fund NFO: Key details you should know

8 Jul 2025|12:27 PM
Cochin Shipyard Joins Hands with HD KSOE for Vessel Building and Technical Exchange

Cochin Shipyard Joins Hands with HD KSOE for Vessel Building and Technical Exchange

8 Jul 2025|12:13 PM
Macrotech Developers record pre-sales of ₹4,450 Crore in Q1

Macrotech Developers record pre-sales of ₹4,450 Crore in Q1

8 Jul 2025|12:11 PM
Adani Power acquires 600 MW Vidarbha Power

Adani Power acquires 600 MW Vidarbha Power

