Indian indices may open flat on June 17, 2025

Indian shares look set to open on a muted note Tuesday. The major focus will be on geopolitical and tariff headlines. The GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of Indian market was trading 12 point down from the previous close this morning at 24,989.

At close on June 16, the Sensex was up 677.55 points at 82,176.45. Meanwhile, the Nifty was up 227.90 points to end at 25,001.15.

SBI Life Insurance, UltraTech Cement, Bharat Electronics, HDFC Life, ONGC were the top nifty gainers. On the contrary, Tata Motors, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, Adani Ports and Sun Pharma were the losers.

All major sectors ended in green on June 16. The IT, metal, realty, oil & gas sectors were around 1% up at close. The broader market indices, BSE midcap and smallcap index rose 0.9% and 0.4% respectively.

Global markets:

The U.S. stocks closed positively on Monday.

The Nasdaq jumped 294.39 points to 19,701.21. The S&P 500 advanced 56.14 points to 6,033.11. Meanwhile, the Dow climbed 317.30 points at 42,515.09.

Asian stocks ended mostly higher on Monday. The investors, however, reacted to escalating tensions in the Middle East and a mixed bag of data from China. At 8.30 AM IST, CSI 300 index was down by 6.75 points, the Nikkei 225 was up by 189.75 points and the Hang Seng index was down by 58.69 points.