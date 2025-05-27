Indian indices may open flat on May 27, 2025

Indian benchmark indices likely to have a flat start on May 27, 2025. The GIFT Nifty was trading around 10 points down earlier this morning at 25,036.

On May 26, Sensex was up 455.37 points to end at 82,176.45. Meanwhile, the Nifty was up 148.00 points to close its day at 25,001.15. Top gainers on Nifty were M&M, Tata Motors, HCL Tech.

The broader markets ended at 0.50% gains with India VIX above 5%.

The investors’ sentiment was also high after the India’s growth outlook. The RBI has also announced a record dividend payout of ₹2.69 lakh crore to the central government for the financial year 2024-25.

Also, India has overtaken Japan to become the world’s fourth-largest economy. It is now poised to surpass Germany to claim the third position within the next 2.5 to 3 years.

Global Markets:

Asian markets started off on a mixed note Tuesday, with traders staying cautious while waiting for new updates that could influence demand for U.S. assets.

At around 7.30 a.m. IST, futures tied to the S&P 500 were up by 1%, suggesting positive sentiment in the U.S. markets. On the other hand, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng futures dropped by 1.5%, showing a more cautious mood in the region.

Japan’s Topix index slipped slightly, down by 0.1%. Meanwhile Australia’s benchmark index, the S&P/ASX 200, remained mostly flat with minimal movement. On the contrary, futures on the Euro Stoxx 50, which tracks leading companies in Europe, saw a rise of 1.4%.