Indian indices may open higher on Jan 20, 2025

Indian benchmark indices likely to open strong on Jan 20 as investors prepared for several policy changes expected under the new Trump administration. The GIFT Nifty was trading 57 points higher earlier this morning around 23,281.50.

On Jan 17, the D-street ended lower. At close, the Sensex dropped 423.49 points to 76,619.33. On the other hand, the Nifty fell 108.60 points to 23,203.20.

The selling pressure in IT and banking stocks persisted, despite strong quarterly results from Infosys and Axis Bank. However, gains in Reliance Industries, following its higher profit report, helped to minimize the overall losses.

Global markets:

The Asian markets open higher on Monday morning. This comes after a positive conversation between Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping on trade.

In the US, stocks surged optimism about the economy and the outlook for interest rates among investors. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 334.70 points to close at 43,487.83. The S&P 500 added 59.32 points to end at 5,996.66. Meanwhile the Nasdaq Composite rose 291.91 points (1.51%) to finish at 19,630.20.