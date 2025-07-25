iifl-logo

Indian indices may open negative on July 25, 2025

25 Jul 2025 , 08:52 AM

Indian benchmark indices likely to have a negative start of the day on July 25, 2025. The GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of Indian indices was trading 110 points lower this morning at 24,982.

Indian benchmark indices ended on a negative note on July 24.

At close, the Sensex was down 542.47 points at 82,184.17. Meanwhile, the Nifty was down 157.80 points at 25,062.10.

Eternal, Dr Reddy’s Labs, Tata Motors, Grasim Industries, Cipla were among major gainers on the Nifty. However, the losers included Trent, Nestle India, Shriram Finance, Tech Mahindra, Reliance Industries.

On the sectoral front, except PSU Bank and pharma, all the other indices ended in the red. The IT index was down 2%, realty and FMCG indices down 1% each.

The broader market indices, BSE Midcap and smallcap indices down 0.4% each.

Global markets:

Asian stocks advanced on Thursday

On July 25, at 7.20 AM IST, CSI 300 index was down by 3.21 points. The Nikkei 225 was down by 211.81 points. Meanwhile, the Hang Seng index was down by 112.76 points.

Wall Street turned in a mixed performance on Thursday

The Dow stumbled 316.38 points and finished at 44,693.91. However, the NASDAQ gained 37.94 points to close at 21,057.96. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 rose 4.44 points to end at 6,363.35.

