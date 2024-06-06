Indian market in green

Indian benchmark indices saw gains on Thursday, driven by positive global market trends. Sensex increased by 373 points (0.50%) to 74,756, while Nifty rose by 122 points (0.54%) to 22,742. Market breadth was positive, with 2,743 shares advancing, 616 declining, and 71 remaining unchanged.
Broader market indices also performed well, with BSE MidCap up 2.31% and BSE SmallCap climbing 2.41%.
On the Nifty 50, 17 out of 50 stocks were in the red. Top laggards included Hero MotoCorp, Hindustan Unilever, Mahindra & Mahindra, Nestle India, and Hindalco Industries. Leading gainers were Shriram Finance, SBI, NTPC, ONGC, and Larsen & Toubro.
On the BSE Sensex, 10 out of 30 stocks were trading positively. Hindustan Unilever, Mahindra & Mahindra, Nestle India, Sun Pharma, and IndusInd Bank were among the top drags. SBI, NTPC, Larsen & Toubro, HCLTech, and Power Grid Corp. led the gains.
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net sold equities worth ₹5,656.26 Crore on June 5, while domestic institutional investors net bought shares worth ₹4,555.08 Crore.
