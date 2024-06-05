Indian market trades in green

Indian benchmark indices showed signs of recovery on Wednesday. The Sensex increased by 1,738 points (2.41%) to 73,818, and the Nifty rose by 565 points (2.58%) to 22,450.

Market breadth was positive, with 2,095 shares advancing, 1,199 shares declining, and 92 shares remaining unchanged. All sectoral indices, except capital goods and PSU banks, traded in the green, with the FMCG index up by 4.5%.

Leading sectors in gains included FMCG, Auto, Pharma, Healthcare, and IT. The broader market also performed well, with the BSE MidCap up 4.04% and the BSE SmallCap rising 1.92%.

On the Nifty 50, five stocks (BPCL, Larsen & Toubro, Power Grid Corp., Grasim Industries, and SBI) were in the red, while Tata Consumer Products, Hindustan Unilever, Hero MotoCorp, Mahindra & Mahindra, and Asian Paints were the top gainers.

On the BSE Sensex, three stocks (Larsen & Toubro, Power Grid Corp., and SBI) were in the red, while Hindustan Unilever, Mahindra & Mahindra, Asian Paints, Nestle India, and Kotak Mahindra Bank were the top gainers.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net sold equities worth ₹12,436.22 Crore on June 5, while domestic institutional investors net sold shares worth ₹3,318.98 Crore.

