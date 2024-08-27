Indian Markets End Flat Amid Volatility

Indian equity indices ended on a flat note amid volatility on August 26.

At the close, the Sensex rose 611.90 points, or 0.75%, to settle at 81,698.11, while the Nifty gained 187.40 points, or 0.75%, closing at 25,010.60. The market saw mixed activity, with 2,075 shares advancing, 1,791 shares declining, and 138 remaining unchanged.

Top Nifty gainers included SBI Life Insurance, Maruti Suzuki, Bajaj Finserv, Shriram Finance, and HDFC Life. On the other hand, HUL, JSW Steel, Titan Company, Tata Motors, and Coal India were among the top losers.

Sectorally, energy, metal, and FMCG indices dipped by 0.5-1%, while gains were seen in the bank, capital goods, healthcare, IT, realty, pharma, and media sectors, which rose by 0.2-4%.

The BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices both increased by 0.5%.