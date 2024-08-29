Indian Markets End Higher, Led by Auto, IT, and FMCG

Indian equity indices ended on a strong note on August 29, driven by buying interest in auto, IT, oil & gas, and FMCG sectors, with the Nifty closing around 25,150.
At the close of the trading day, the Sensex gained 349.05 points, or 0.43%, to reach 82,134.61, while the Nifty rose 99.70 points, or 0.40%, to settle at 25,152. The market breadth, however, remained negative with 1,348 shares advancing, 2,421 shares declining, and 95 shares remaining unchanged.
Among the top performers on the Nifty were Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance, Tata Motors, Britannia Industries, and BPCL. On the flip side, the biggest losers included Grasim Industries, M&M, JSW Steel, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories.
The BSE Midcap index declined by 0.3%, while the Smallcap index was down by 0.7%. Sectorally, the auto, oil & gas, telecom, IT, and FMCG sectors saw gains ranging from 0.5% to 1%, whereas capital goods, pharma, media, metal, and power sectors ended lower, declining between 0.3% and 0.7%.
