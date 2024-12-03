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Indian Markets May Open Flat on Dec 03, 2024

3 Dec 2024 , 09:23 AM

Indian benchmark indices may open flat to positive amid volatility. The GIFT Nifty was also trading flat this morning around 24,428.

On Monday, the indices closed higher. The Sensex was up 445.29 points, to close at 80,248.08. Meanwhile the Nifty ended its session 144.90 points up at 24,276.

Global markets:

The Asian equity markets opened positively on lead on Wall Street amid a rally in the technology sector which drove the stocks all time high.

The Nasdaq and S&P 500 closed at record highs on Monday, driven by gains in tech shares after a strong November performance. In the US, the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 128.65 points (0.29%) to 44,782.00. The S&P 500 added 14.77 points (0.24%) to reach 6,047.15. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq Composite gained 185.78 points (0.97%) to close at 19,403.95.

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