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Indian markets may open positively on May 16, 2025

16 May 2025 , 08:26 AM

Indian benchmark indices may open positively on May 16, 2025. The GIFT Nifty was trading higher around 25,181 earlier this morning.

On May 15, the Indian equity indices ended on strong note with Nifty above 25,000. The Sensex was up 1,200.18 points to end at 82,530.74. Meanwhile, the Nifty was up 395.20 points to close its territory at 25,062.10.

The gainers on the Nifty were Hero MotoCorp, JSW Steel, Trent, Tata Motors, HCL Technologies.

All the sectoral indices ended in the green with realty, oil & gas, metal, media, IT, auto, bank up 1-2%. The broader market indices, BSE midcap index added 0.6% and smallcap index rose 0.9%.

Global markets:

Asian markets remained cautious on Thursday as traders digested the latest actions on the trade tariff front. Investors are awaiting further developments in trade negotiations as well as progress in the Iran nuclear deal.

At 7.50 AM IST, CSI 300 index was down by 24.98 points. The Nikkei 225 was down by 199.97 points. Meanwhile, the Hang Seng index was down by 214.28 points.

The S&P 500 climbed for the fourth day and bond yields ended five sessions of gains, with investors increasingly confident that trade tensions will ease and the U.S. economy will prove resilient.

The S&P 500 gained 0.4% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.6%, or about 272 points. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite lost 0.2%.

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