iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Indian Markets Poised for Negative Start

22 Jul 2024 , 08:49 AM

On July 22, the Indian equity market is anticipated to open on a negative note. Nifty futures were trading at 24,412 as of 07:00 am IST. The trading session on July 19 experienced widespread profit booking ahead of the Union Budget scheduled for July 23, which led to a decline in major indices.

At the close of the session, the Sensex fell by 738.81 points, or 0.91%, to 80,604.65. Similarly, the Nifty dropped 269.90 points, or 1.09%, to 24,530.90.

Asian Markets and US Influence

Asian markets were trading lower, primarily due to the decline in chip-related stocks. This drop was influenced by reports of more stringent export restrictions from the U.S. and comments from former U.S. President Donald Trump concerning Taiwan’s semiconductor business.

US Market Slump

In the U.S., stocks continued their downward trend on Friday. The market was further destabilized by lingering chaos from a global technical outage caused by a software glitch, adding to the existing market anxiety.

  • Dow Jones Industrial Average: Decreased by 377.49 points, or 0.93%, closing at 40,287.53.
  • S&P 500: Fell by 39.59 points, or 0.71%, to end at 5,505.
  • Nasdaq Composite: Dropped by 144.28 points, or 0.81%, finishing at 17,726.94.

Institutional Activity

On July 19, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net buyers, purchasing equities worth ₹1,506 Crore. In contrast, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net sellers, offloading equities worth ₹461 Crore.

Related Tags

  • BSE
  • nifty
  • NSE
  • opening bell
  • sensex
  • stock market news
  • Stock Market Updates
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Sensex and Nifty In Red on July 17, 2025

Sensex and Nifty In Red on July 17, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|02:27 PM
Reliance Power Board Clears ₹9,000 Crore Fundraise via QIP, FPO, and NCDs

Reliance Power Board Clears ₹9,000 Crore Fundraise via QIP, FPO, and NCDs

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|01:42 PM
Hindustan Zinc Bags 1,841-Hectare Potash-Halite Block in Rajasthan Through E-Auction

Hindustan Zinc Bags 1,841-Hectare Potash-Halite Block in Rajasthan Through E-Auction

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|01:31 PM
DLF Re-Enters Mumbai Market After a Decade with Premium Project in Andheri West

DLF Re-Enters Mumbai Market After a Decade with Premium Project in Andheri West

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|01:13 PM
Kalpataru Projects secure orders worth ₹2,293 Crore

Kalpataru Projects secure orders worth ₹2,293 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|12:50 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.