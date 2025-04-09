Indian Markets Set for Weak Opening on April 9, 2025

Indian benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty likely to open gap down after US President Donald Trump’s new tariffs on Pharma sector. The GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of Indian market was trading negatively by 241 points earlier this morning trading around 22,357.50.

Indian equity indices ended on strong note with Nifty at 22,500 on April 8. At close, the Sensex was up 1,089.18 points or 1.49% at 74,227.08, and the Nifty was up 374.25 points or 1.69% at 22,535.85.

Jio Financial, Shriram Finance, Titan Company, Cipla, Bharat Electronics were among major gainers on the Nifty, while only loser was Power Grid.

All the sectoral indices ended in the green with Capital Goods, Consumer Durables, FMCG, Oil and Gas, PSU, Realty, Telecom, Media up 2-4%. BSE Midcap index rose 1.8% and Smallcap index added 2%.

Global Markets:

Asian stocks advanced on Tuesday, with Japanese markets leading regional gains after U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said Japan is likely to be prioritized in trade talks with the Trump administration.

At 8.05 AM IST, CSI 300 index was up by 3.98 points the Nikkei 225 was down by 857.96 points and the Hang Seng index was down by 319.94 points.

Wall Street partly reflected optimism about negotiations on President Donald Trump’s new tariffs that could help avoid a global trade war. After moving sharply higher early in the session, stocks have given back ground over the course of the trading day on Tuesday. The major averages have pulled back well off their highs of the session, with the Nasdaq and the S&P 500 briefly dipping into negative territory.

The Dow is up 283.64 points or 0.8% at 38,249.24, the S&P 500 is up 22.26 points or 0.4% at 5,084.51 and the Nasdaq is up 58.24 points or 0.4% at 15,661.50.