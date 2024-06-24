Indian stock markets end the day in green

Indian benchmark indices closed slightly higher in a volatile session on June 24. The Sensex gained 131.18 points, or 0.17%, ending at 77,341.08. The Nifty rose by 36.70 points, or 0.16%, to close at 23,537.80. There were approximately 1,800 advancing shares, 1,696 declining shares, and 126 shares that remained unchanged.

Top gainers in the Nifty included M&M, Shriram Finance, Power Grid Corporation, Sun Pharma, and Grasim Industries. On the other hand, Cipla, IndusInd Bank, Adani Ports, Coal India, and SBI Life Insurance were among the top losers.

Sector-wise, capital goods, auto, FMCG, and power indices saw gains of 0.5-1%. Conversely, the metal, oil & gas, PSU bank, and media sectors declined by 0.5-1%.

The BSE midcap and smallcap indices each added 0.3%.