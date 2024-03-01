India’s top performing mutual fund schemes in February 2024

How equity markets panned out in February 2024
The month of February 2024 was relatively better compared to January 2024, as FPIs had sold $3.10 billion in equities in January. In comparison, February 2024, saw infusion of $186 million into equities. If you break up the data, the secondary markets flows continued to be negative while the positive flows came from IPOs. However, the real story of February was not equity but debt flows. FPIs have been gorging on Indian debt on the expectation of the Indian bonds being included in the JP Morgan global bond indices. For the month of February 2024, the total FPI net inflows stood at $3.84 billion, with 95% of the flows coming into debt and just 5% into equities.
Let us now turn to the stock market performance in the month of February 2024. The Sensex closed with gains of +1.04% for the month of February 2024. The monthly returns of the NSE indices in February 2024 were; Nifty 50 closed +1.18% higher, Nifty Next-50 index closed +6.68% higher, the Mid-Cap 100 closed -0.48% lower while the Small Cap 100 index closed with -0.31% losses for February 2024. Clearly, the action appears to be shifting from the small caps and the mid-caps to the large caps and, possibly, the Nifty Next 50 index. In a volatile market, there is a clear shift to safety.
How benchmark bond yields turned out in February 2024
Bond markets, the month of February 2024, were extremely range bound. Through the month of February 2024, the 10-year benchmark bond yields in India stayed between 7.00% and 7.10% through the month with little signs of volatility. The only volatility we saw was in the immediate aftermath of the interim budget announcement, when the yields dropped. That was because the interim budget had pegged the FY25 fiscal deficit at just 5.1% of GDP, hinting at lower stress on the borrowing calendar. The other factor depressing yields was the frenetic FPI flows into debt, ahead of the index inclusion. The enhanced demand raised bond praises and kept the yields under pressure.
However, yields did not fall too sharply and there were two factors responsible. Firstly, the inflation continues to be elevated and the worsening Red Sea crisis is keeping oil on the boil. That means a lot of imported inflation. The other factor that is keeping yields from falling is the RBI unwillingness to cut rates before the full budget is presented. With real yields at over 200 bps, the 10-year bond yields have been squeezed into a tight range.
Equity Large-Cap Funds
Top performing Direct Plans (Growth Option) on 5-year returns (as on 29th Feb-24):
|Name of Fund
|1-Year Return
|3-Year Return
|5-Year Return
|Baroda BNP Paribas Large (G)
|39.316%
|19.281%
|20.194%
|Canara Robeco Blue-Chip (G)
|31.979%
|16.709%
|19.635%
|Nippon India Large Cap (G)
|43.368%
|23.970%
|19.606%
|Category Average
|35.001%
|16.780%
|16.817%
|BSE 100 (TR) Index
|32.520%
|17.470%
|17.387%
|Data Source: Morningstar
Equity Multi-Cap Funds
Top performing Direct Plans% (Growth Option) on 5-year returns (as on 29th Feb-24):
|Name of Fund
|1-Year Return
|3-Year Return
|5-Year Return
|Quant Active Fund (G)
|51.624%
|31.268%
|31.134%
|Mahindra Manulife Multi (G)
|53.686%
|27.726%
|26.561%
|Baroda BNPP Multi Cap (G)
|46.263%
|23.768%
|22.149%
|Category Average
|46.131%
|24.265%
|22.763%
|BSE 500 (TR) Index
|39.471%
|19.466%
|19.001%
|Data Source: Morningstar
Equity Flexi-Cap Funds
Top performing Direct Plans (Growth Option) on 5-year returns (as on 29th Feb-24):
|Name of Fund
|1-Year Return
|3-Year Return
|5-Year Return
|Quant Flexi Cap Fund (G)
|63.209%
|35.809%
|32.482%
|JM Flexi Cap Fund (G)
|60.041%
|28.062%
|24.923%
|PPFAS Flexi Cap Fund (G)
|42.617%
|24.131%
|24.357%
|Category Average
|39.630%
|19.343%
|18.700%
|BSE 500 (TR) Index
|39.471%
|19.466%
|19.001%
|Data Source: Morningstar
Equity Mid-Cap Funds
Top performing Direct Plans (Growth Option) on 5-year returns (as on 29th Feb-24):
|Name of Fund
|1-Year Return
|3-Year Return
|5-Year Return
|Quant Mid-Cap Fund (G)
|63.753%
|39.835%
|33.524%
|Motilal Oswal Mid-Cap(G)
|53.737%
|34.925%
|28.234%
|PGIM Mid-Cap Opps Fund (G)
|28.626%
|22.235%
|28.123%
|Category Average
|48.765%
|24.596%
|23.555%
|BSE Midcap (TR) Index
|64.691%
|26.815%
|23.831%
|Data Source: Morningstar
Equity Small-Cap Funds
Top performing Direct Plans (Growth Option) on 5-year returns (as on 29th Feb-24):
|Name of Fund
|1-Year Return
|3-Year Return
|5-Year Return
|Quant Small Cap Fund (G)
|72.833%
|45.875%
|39.099%
|BOI Small Cap Fund (G)
|51.234%
|30.977%
|32.935%
|Nippon Small Cap Fund (G)
|58.554%
|37.001%
|32.069%
|Category Average
|51.076%
|30.090%
|27.802%
|BSE Midcap (TR) Index
|66.790%
|31.990%
|28.177%
|Data Source: Morningstar
Equity Linked Savings Schemes (Tax Saving)
Top performing Direct Plans (Growth Option) on 5-year returns (as on 29th Feb-24):
|Name of Fund
|1-Year Return
|3-Year Return
|5-Year Return
|Quant Tax Plan (G)
|59.668%
|34.458%
|34.524%
|BOI ELSS Tax Saver (G)
|53.904%
|25.487%
|27.283%
|SBI Long Term Equity Fund (G)
|59.189%
|27.438%
|22.985%
|Category Average
|38.920%
|19.467%
|18.842%
|BSE 200 (TR) Index
|37.287%
|18.570%
|18.426%
|Data Source: Morningstar
Index Funds (Equity)
Top performing Direct Plans (Growth Option) on 5-year returns (as on 29th Feb-24):
|Name of Fund
|1-Year Return
|3-Year Return
|5-Year Return
|DSP Nifty-50 Equal Weight (G)
|43.007%
|21.819%
|18.989%
|Sundaram Nifty 100 EW (G)
|49.894%
|20.301%
|18.102%
|UTI Next 50 Index Fund (G)
|58.739%
|20.405%
|17.989%
|Category Average
|45.159%
|18.005%
|16.429%
|Benchmark Index
|N.A.
|N.A.
|N.A.
|Data Source: Morningstar
Balanced Funds (Aggressive Allocation)
Top performing Direct Plans (Growth Option) on 5-year returns (as on 29th Feb-24):
|Name of Fund
|1-Year Return
|3-Year Return
|5-Year Return
|Quant Absolute Fund (G)
|39.843%
|27.122%
|26.878%
|BOI S&M Equity and Debt (G)
|47.413%
|26.991%
|23.211%
|ICICI Pru Equity & Debt (G)
|38.988%
|25.022%
|21.883%
|Category Average
|30.401%
|16.538%
|16.055%
|CRISIL MIF Blended Index PR
|12.554%
|7.672%
|9.411%
|Data Source: Morningstar
Balanced Funds (Conservative Allocation)
Top performing Direct Plans (Growth Option) on 5-year returns (as on 29th Feb-24):
|Name of Fund
|1-Year Return
|3-Year Return
|5-Year Return
|Kotak Debt Hybrid (G)
|19.235%
|12.358%
|13.239%
|SBI Conservative Hybrid (G)
|15.652%
|10.991%
|11.461%
|HDFC Hybrid Debt Fund (G)
|18.271%
|11.793%
|11.310%
|Category Average
|13.960%
|9.236%
|8.882%
|CRISIL MIF Blended Index PR
|12.554%
|7.672%
|9.411%
|Data Source: Morningstar
Dynamic Asset Allocation Funds (BAF)
Top performing Direct Plans (Growth Option) on 5-year returns (as on 29th Feb-24):
|Name of Fund
|1-Year Return
|3-Year Return
|5-Year Return
|HDFC BAF (G)
|41.341%
|24.053%
|20.313%
|Baroda BNP Paribas BAF (G)
|27.740%
|14.967%
|17.218%
|Edelweiss BAF (G)
|26.371%
|14.324%
|16.454%
|Category Average
|25.049%
|12.780%
|12.857%
|Benchmark Index
|N.A.
|N.A.
|N.A.
|Data Source: Morningstar
Multi-Asset Allocation Funds (MAAF)
Top performing Direct Plans (Growth Option) on 5-year returns (as on 29th Feb-24):
|Name of Fund
|1-Year Return
|3-Year Return
|5-Year Return
|Quant Multi-Asset Fund (G)
|45.702%
|34.261%
|28.382%
|ICICI Pru Multi-Asset Fund (G)
|31.301%
|23.409%
|20.392%
|HDFC Multi-Asset Fund (G)
|24.650%
|15.552%
|16.031%
|Category Average
|27.922%
|16.923%
|16.007%
|Benchmark Index
|N.A.
|N.A.
|N.A.
|Data Source: Morningstar
Arbitrage Funds (Cash-Futures)
Top performing Direct Plans (Growth Option) on 5-year returns (as on 29th Feb-24):
|Name of Fund
|1-Year Return
|3-Year Return
|5-Year Return
|Tata Equity Arbitrage (G)
|8.277%
|6.118%
|6.137%
|Edelweiss Arbitrage Fund (G)
|8.331%
|6.206%
|6.062%
|Invesco India Arbitrage (G)
|8.332%
|6.355%
|6.050%
|Category Average
|7.639%
|5.465%
|5.314%
|Benchmark Index
|N.A.
|N.A.
|N.A.
|Data Source: Morningstar
Government Securities Funds (Gilt Funds)
Top performing Direct Plans (Growth Option) on 5-year returns (as on 29th Feb-24):
|Name of Fund
|1-Year Return
|3-Year Return
|5-Year Return
|Bandhan G-Sec Fund (G)
|10.721%
|6.215%
|8.762%
|SBI Magnum Gilt Fund (G)
|10.095%
|6.523%
|8.744%
|DSP Gilt Fund (G)
|10.462%
|6.443%
|8.739%
|Category Average
|9.001%
|5.569%
|7.400%
|I-SEC MIBEX Index TR
|8.494%
|5.677%
|7.229%
|Data Source: Morningstar
Corporate Bond Funds
Top performing Direct Plans (Growth Option) on 5-year returns (as on 29th Feb-24):
|Name of Fund
|1-Year Return
|3-Year Return
|5-Year Return
|HSBC Corporate Bond (G)
|8.144%
|5.864%
|8.131%
|ICICI Pru Corporate Bond (G)
|8.164%
|6.178%
|7.595%
|HDFC Pru Corporate Bond (G)
|8.300%
|5.940%
|7.580%
|Category Average
|7.466%
|5.379%
|6.751%
|CRISIL ST Bond Fund Index PR
|7.722%
|5.685%
|7.020%
|Data Source: Morningstar
Credit Risk Funds
Top performing Direct Plans (Growth Option) on 5-year returns (as on 29th Feb-24):
|Name of Fund
|1-Year Return
|3-Year Return
|5-Year Return
|ICICI Pru Credit Risk Fund (G)
|9.262%
|7.420%
|8.434%
|DSP Credit Risk Fund (G)
|17.181%
|10.249%
|8.177%
|HDFC Credit Risk Fund (G)
|8.167%
|6.809%
|8.129%
|Category Average
|8.927%
|9.926%
|5.406%
|CRISIL ST Bond Fund Index PR
|7.722%
|5.685%
|7.020%
|Data Source: Morningstar
Liquid Funds
Top performing Direct Plans (Growth Option) on 5-year returns (as on 29th Feb-24):
|Name of Fund
|1-Year Return
|3-Year Return
|5-Year Return
|Quant Liquid Plan (G)
|7.157%
|5.589%
|5.782%
|Mahindra Manulife Liquid (G)
|7.349%
|5.430%
|5.359%
|Edelweiss Liquid Fund (G)
|7.314%
|5.399%
|5.345%
|Category Average
|6.342%
|4.641%
|4.725%
|CRISIL Liquid Fund Index PR
|7.308%
|5.488%
|5.458%
|Data Source: Morningstar
Here are some key takeaways from the February 2024 mutual fund rankings.
The story of February 2024 on equity funds front is that; short term returns have been positively impacted, but impact on longer term returns is limited. In the equity space, it is the mid-cap and small-cap funds that underperformed. The large caps have done well as the higher volatility in the market has triggered a quick shift to safety. In the case of debt funds, shorter duration funds have done better while the longer duration funds have seen minimal disruption due to relatively range bound bond yields. However, most of the data points like GDP, core sector and fiscal deficit are through. The next big news for fund performance will be the market response to the monsoons and the Kharif output.
