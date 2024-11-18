Indices expected to open on Nov 18, 2024

Indian benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex likely to open weak on November 18, 2024. The GIFT Nifty was trading lower on Monday morning around 23,489.5.

On Thursday, the benchmark indices continued their correction for the sixth day in a row on November 14. The Nifty closing below 23,550 due to selling pressure in FMCG, PSU Bank, and oil & gas stocks.

At the end, the Sensex fell by 110.64 points, or 0.14%, to close at 77,580.31. Meanwhile, the Nifty slipped by 26.35 points, or 0.11%, to settle at 23,532.70.

Global markets:

Asian stocks dropped on Monday morning as investors adjusted their expectations for interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve. This is because of the following signs of continued strength in the U.S. economy.

On Friday, Wall Street’s major indices ended lower, marking their steepest one-day declines in two weeks. The Dow Jones Industrial Average declined by 305.87 points, or 0.70%, to close at 43,444.99. The S&P 500 fell 78.55 points, or 1.32%, to 5,870.62, while the Nasdaq Composite tumbled 427.53 points, or 2.24%, to finish at 18,680.12.