Indices likely to open flat on Nov 14, 2024

On Thursday, Indian indices likely to open flat. The GIFT Nifty was trading at 23,629.5 this morning.

At close on November 13, the Sensex dropped 984.23 points, or 1.25%, to 77,690.95. The Nifty slipped 324.50 points, or 1.36%, to 23,559.

Asian markets moved higher on Thursday, lifted by U.S. inflation data that added to hopes for another Federal Reserve rate cut next month.

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones and S&P 500 closed slightly up on Wednesday, while the Nasdaq slipped. October’s consumer price data met expectations, reinforcing views that the Fed might reduce rates in December.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average increased by 47.21 points, or 0.11%, to 43,958.19. The S&P 500 edged up 1.39 points, or 0.02%, to 5,985.38. However, the Nasdaq Composite fell 50.66 points, or 0.26%, to 19,230.74.