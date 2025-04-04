iifl-logo
Indices Likely to Open Lower on April 4 After Global Sell-Off

4 Apr 2025 , 08:17 AM

Indian stock market indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are expected to open lower on April 4. The GIFT Nifty was trading around 23,201, down by 113 points from its previous close.

Indian equity indices ended lower on April 3 with Nifty around 23,250 post US tariff announcements. At close, the Sensex was down 322.08 points or 0.42% at 76,295.36, and the Nifty was down 82.25 points or 0.35% at 23,250.10.

TCS, HCL Technologies, Tech Mahindra, Infosys, ONGC were among major losers on the Nifty, while gainers included Power Grid Corp, Sun Pharma, UltraTech Cement, Cipla, Shriram Finance.

Broader indices outperformed the main indices with BSE Midcap index rising 0.3% and smallcap index adding 0.7%.

On the sectoral front, IT index shed 4%, auto index slipped 1%, while pharma index added 2%, PSU Bank index rose 1.9%, power index jumped 1.8%.

Global Markets:

Asian stocks tumbled on Thursday after U.S. President Donald Trump announced a 10% universal tariff on most imported goods along with additional high tariffs on countries the U.S. considers the “worst offenders” based on trade deficits and non-tariff barriers. The move marks one of the boldest protectionist pushes in recent history and sparked concerns over inflation and growth.

At 8.00 AM IST, CSI 300 index was down by 22.88 points the Nikkei 225 was down by 867.32 points and the Hang Seng index was down by 352.72 points.

The US stock market plunged sharply on Thursday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropping 1,400 points, or 3.3%, amid widespread concerns triggered by President Donald Trump’s latest set of severe tariffs.

The S&P 500 fell 4%, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 5.1%, reflecting a broader global market sell-off. The announcement of new tariffs on imports, including a 10% baseline tax on a range of products, caused significant alarm among investors, fuelling fears of rising inflation and slowing economic growth.

The US dollar experienced its largest single-day decline on record, dropping by 2.1% against major currencies.

Indices Likely to Open Lower on April 4 After Global Sell-Off
4 Apr 2025|08:17 AM

Vedanta achieves record aluminium and zinc production in Q4
4 Apr 2025|07:46 AM

4 Apr 2025|08:17 AM
UltraTech Cement acquires 100% stake in Wonder WallCare
4 Apr 2025|07:44 AM

Top Stocks for Today - 4th April 2025
4 Apr 2025|07:43 AM

4 Apr 2025|07:46 AM
UltraTech Cement acquires 100% stake in Wonder WallCare

UltraTech Cement acquires 100% stake in Wonder WallCare

4 Apr 2025|07:44 AM
Top Stocks for Today - 4th April 2025

Top Stocks for Today - 4th April 2025

4 Apr 2025|07:43 AM
Hindustan Zinc’s Mined Metal Production Rises 4% in Q4 to 3.1 Lakh Tonnes

Hindustan Zinc’s Mined Metal Production Rises 4% in Q4 to 3.1 Lakh Tonnes

