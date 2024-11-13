Indices likely to open negative on Nov 13, 2024

Indian benchmark indices likely to open negative on November 13, 2024. The GIFT Nifty was trading around 50 points down at 23,894 this morning.

On November 12, the indices shred earlier gains and closed negative amid selling across sectors. The Sensex dropped 820.97 points, or 1.03%, to 78,675.18. The Nifty fell 257.80 points, or 1.07%, to 23,883.50.

Global markets:

Asian markets traded lower on Wednesday, following Wall Street’s decline as the U.S. post-election rally lost momentum.

On Tuesday, all three major Wall Street indexes closed down. The Dow Jones fell 382.15 points, or 0.86%, to 43,910.98. The S&P 500 dropped 17.36 points, or 0.29%, to 5,983.99, while the Nasdaq slipped 17.36 points, or 0.09%, to 19,281.40. Investors booked profits and awaited key U.S. inflation data.

FII & DII data:

The FIIs offload equities worth ₹3000 crore while DIIs bought equities of ₹1854 crore on November 12, 2024.