Indices may open flat on Dec 11, 2024

Indian benchmark indices likely to open flat to positive on December 11. The GIFT Nifty was trading around 22 points higher earlier this morning around 24,683.

On December 10, the indices closed flat. At the close, the Sensex rose by 1.59 points to 81,510.05, showing no major change. Meanwhile, the Nifty slipped 8.95 points, or 0.04%, to end at 24,610.05. Nifty IT hits all time high.

Most of the sectors closed in green except auto and pharma stocks.

The broader market indices also closed 0.3% up.

Top losers on the Sensex included Bharti Airtel, Adani Ports, Adani Enterprises, Dr. Reddy’s, and HDFC Life. The gainers were Bajaj Finserv, Infosys, HCL Technologies, Wipro, and Shriram Finance.

Global markets:

The Asian markets were trading mix amid volatility prevails in the US markets.

In the US, all indices closed lower. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 154.10 points, or 0.35%, to 44,247.83. The S&P 500 lost 17.94 points, or 0.30%, at 6,034.91 and the Nasdaq Composite fell 49.45 points, or 0.25%, to 19,687.24.