Indices may open flat on July 07, 2025

Indian benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex likely to have a muted starting of the day on July 07, 2025. The GIFT Nifty was trading just 0.03% up from the previous close, at 25,534, earlier this morning.

On July 04, Indian equity indices ended higher in the volatile session.

At close, the Sensex was up 193.42 points at 83,432.89. Meanwhile, the Nifty was up 55.7 points at 25,461.

Bajaj Finance, Infosys, Dr Reddy’s Labs, ICICI Bank, HUL were among major gainers on the Nifty. However, losers included Trent, Tata Steel, Eicher Motors, Tech Mahindra and IndusInd Bank.

Except auto, telecom, metal, all other sectoral indices ended in the green. The bank, pharma, oil & gas, IT, realty, and media ended 0.4-1% higher.

Global markets:

Asian stocks ended mixed on Friday.

On Monday, at 7.45 AM IST, CSI 300 index was down by 17.58 points the Nikkei 225 was down by 199.57 points and the Hang Seng index was down by 93.54 points.

U.S. stocks saw continued strength during trading on Thursday.

On Friday, US equities were closed on account of Independence day.