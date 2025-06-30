iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Indices may open flat on June 30, 2025

30 Jun 2025 , 09:08 AM

Indian benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex, likely to have a flat start of the day on June 30. The GIFT Nifty was trading around 25,766 earlier this morning, a bit lower from the previous close

On June 27, Indian equity indices ended on strong note with Nifty above 25,600. There was buying across the sectors barring IT and realty.

At close, the Sensex was up 303.03 points at 84,058.90. Meanwhile, the Nifty was up 88.80 points and closed at 25,637.80.

Among sectors, except consumer durables, IT and realty, all other ended in the green. The Capital Goods, Healthcare, oil & gas, power, telecom, and PSU Bank sectors were up 0.5-1%.

Global markets:

Asian stocks ended mixed on Friday.

The ceasefire between Iran and Israel continued to hold. Meanwhile, the weak U.S. data fueled rate cut hopes, helping limit regional losses.

On Monday, shared opend firm after demand in technology sector. At 7.45 AM IST, CSI 300 index was down by 1.31 points. The Nikkei 225 was up by 616.72 points. Meanwhile, the Hang Seng index was down by 173.48 points.

In the U.S, stocks saw considerable volatility over the course of the trading day on Friday.

The Dow jumped 432.43 points at 43,819.27. The Nasdaq climbed 105.55 points to 20,273.46. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 rose 32.05 points to 6,173.07.

 

Related Tags

  • BSE
  • nifty
  • NSE
  • opening bell
  • sensex
  • stock market news
  • Stock Market Updates
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Kalpataru Projects Wins ₹989 Crore Contracts in Global Power Transmission Space

Kalpataru Projects Wins ₹989 Crore Contracts in Global Power Transmission Space

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
1 Jul 2025|11:16 AM
Indices may open higher on July 01, 2025

Indices may open higher on July 01, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
1 Jul 2025|09:01 AM
Top Stocks for Today - 1st July 2025

Top Stocks for Today - 1st July 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
1 Jul 2025|06:39 AM
Oswal Group to Build Ludhiana’s Largest Hotel in Tie-Up with Marriott’s Westin Brand

Oswal Group to Build Ludhiana’s Largest Hotel in Tie-Up with Marriott’s Westin Brand

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
30 Jun 2025|11:27 PM
Bharat Forge Shifts ₹500 Crore Defence Assets to Kalyani Strategic Systems

Bharat Forge Shifts ₹500 Crore Defence Assets to Kalyani Strategic Systems

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
30 Jun 2025|10:30 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.