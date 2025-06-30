Indices may open flat on June 30, 2025

Indian benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex, likely to have a flat start of the day on June 30. The GIFT Nifty was trading around 25,766 earlier this morning, a bit lower from the previous close

On June 27, Indian equity indices ended on strong note with Nifty above 25,600. There was buying across the sectors barring IT and realty.

At close, the Sensex was up 303.03 points at 84,058.90. Meanwhile, the Nifty was up 88.80 points and closed at 25,637.80.

Among sectors, except consumer durables, IT and realty, all other ended in the green. The Capital Goods, Healthcare, oil & gas, power, telecom, and PSU Bank sectors were up 0.5-1%.

Global markets:

Asian stocks ended mixed on Friday.

The ceasefire between Iran and Israel continued to hold. Meanwhile, the weak U.S. data fueled rate cut hopes, helping limit regional losses.

On Monday, shared opend firm after demand in technology sector. At 7.45 AM IST, CSI 300 index was down by 1.31 points. The Nikkei 225 was up by 616.72 points. Meanwhile, the Hang Seng index was down by 173.48 points.

In the U.S, stocks saw considerable volatility over the course of the trading day on Friday.

The Dow jumped 432.43 points at 43,819.27. The Nasdaq climbed 105.55 points to 20,273.46. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 rose 32.05 points to 6,173.07.