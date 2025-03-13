Indices may open flat on March 13, 2025

Indian benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex may open flat on Thursday morning. The Gift Nifty was trading around 7 points higher indicating a flat start of the market.

Indian Market Performance:

Indian equity markets ended flat after a volatile session on March 12.

Sensex: Down 72.56 points (0.10%) to 74,029.76

Nifty: Down 27.40 points (0.12%) to 22,470.50

Top Nifty Losers: Infosys, Wipro, Tech Mahindra, Nestle, TCS

Top Nifty Gainers: IndusInd Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Tata Motors, ITC, Bajaj Finance

BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices fell 0.5% each. Sector-wise, auto, banking, and pharma rose 0.5%, while metal, IT, realty, telecom, PSU Bank, and media declined by 0.5% to 3%.

US Markets:

Stocks rose on Wednesday after a positive inflation report eased concerns. However, the market struggled to hold gains following recent sharp losses.

In the U.S., the S&P 500 fell 0.3% after reversing early gains. The Dow Jones dropped about 330 points, extending its losses. The Nasdaq rose slightly by 0.1%, as worries over trade policies offset optimism from the lower-than-expected inflation data.

Asian Market:

Asian markets traded mixed on Wednesday, reflecting concerns over U.S. trade policies and economic uncertainty.

As of 8:10 AM IST:

CSI 300: Down 5.21 points

Nikkei 225: Up 344.74 points

Hang Seng: Down 80.96 points

Global market sentiment remains cautious as traders watch for further developments in trade policies and inflation trends.