Indices may open flat on March 13, 2025

Indian benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex may open flat on Thursday morning. The Gift Nifty was trading around 7 points higher indicating a flat start of the market.
Indian Market Performance:
Indian equity markets ended flat after a volatile session on March 12.
Top Nifty Losers: Infosys, Wipro, Tech Mahindra, Nestle, TCS
Top Nifty Gainers: IndusInd Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Tata Motors, ITC, Bajaj Finance
BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices fell 0.5% each. Sector-wise, auto, banking, and pharma rose 0.5%, while metal, IT, realty, telecom, PSU Bank, and media declined by 0.5% to 3%.
US Markets:
Stocks rose on Wednesday after a positive inflation report eased concerns. However, the market struggled to hold gains following recent sharp losses.
In the U.S., the S&P 500 fell 0.3% after reversing early gains. The Dow Jones dropped about 330 points, extending its losses. The Nasdaq rose slightly by 0.1%, as worries over trade policies offset optimism from the lower-than-expected inflation data.
Asian Market:
Asian markets traded mixed on Wednesday, reflecting concerns over U.S. trade policies and economic uncertainty.
As of 8:10 AM IST:
Global market sentiment remains cautious as traders watch for further developments in trade policies and inflation trends.
