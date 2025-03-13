iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Indices may open flat on March 13, 2025

13 Mar 2025 , 09:04 AM

Indian benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex may open flat on Thursday morning. The Gift Nifty was trading around 7 points higher indicating a flat start of the market.

Indian Market Performance:

Indian equity markets ended flat after a volatile session on March 12.

  • Sensex: Down 72.56 points (0.10%) to 74,029.76
  • Nifty: Down 27.40 points (0.12%) to 22,470.50

Top Nifty Losers: Infosys, Wipro, Tech Mahindra, Nestle, TCS

Top Nifty Gainers: IndusInd Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Tata Motors, ITC, Bajaj Finance

BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices fell 0.5% each. Sector-wise, auto, banking, and pharma rose 0.5%, while metal, IT, realty, telecom, PSU Bank, and media declined by 0.5% to 3%.

US Markets:

Stocks rose on Wednesday after a positive inflation report eased concerns. However, the market struggled to hold gains following recent sharp losses.

In the U.S., the S&P 500 fell 0.3% after reversing early gains. The Dow Jones dropped about 330 points, extending its losses. The Nasdaq rose slightly by 0.1%, as worries over trade policies offset optimism from the lower-than-expected inflation data.

Asian Market:
Asian markets traded mixed on Wednesday, reflecting concerns over U.S. trade policies and economic uncertainty.

As of 8:10 AM IST:

  • CSI 300: Down 5.21 points
  • Nikkei 225: Up 344.74 points
  • Hang Seng: Down 80.96 points

Global market sentiment remains cautious as traders watch for further developments in trade policies and inflation trends.

Related Tags

  • BSE
  • nifty
  • NSE
  • opening bell
  • sensex
  • stock market news
  • Stock Market Updates
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

HPL Electric wins order worth ₹370 Crore; stock shoots ~8%

HPL Electric wins order worth ₹370 Crore; stock shoots ~8%

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
13 Mar 2025|03:42 PM
Sigachi Industries inks pact with Indian Navy

Sigachi Industries inks pact with Indian Navy

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
13 Mar 2025|03:38 PM
L&T shares soar on securing ₹5,000 Crore order in Saudi Arabia

L&T shares soar on securing ₹5,000 Crore order in Saudi Arabia

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
13 Mar 2025|03:36 PM
Nykaa Sets Up ‘Nykaa Essentials’ to Boost Beauty &amp; Personal Care Business

Nykaa Sets Up ‘Nykaa Essentials’ to Boost Beauty &amp; Personal Care Business

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
13 Mar 2025|02:30 PM
Sensex and Nifty Trade Flat on March 13, 2025

Sensex and Nifty Trade Flat on March 13, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
13 Mar 2025|01:57 PM
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.