Indices may open flat to negative on Jan 2, 2025

2 Jan 2025 , 09:03 AM

Indian benchmark indices may open flat on Jan 2, 2025. The GIFT Nifty was trading around 23,838 this morning a few points lower.

On January 1, indices ended positive. The Sensex was up 368.40 points and ended at 78,507.41. Meanwhile, the Nifty was up 98.10 points to close at 23,742.90.

On the Sensex, Maruti Suzuki gained 3.26%, Mahindra & Mahindra rose 2.45%, Bajaj Finance added 1.69%, Larsen & Toubro climbed 1.64%, and Tata Motors was up 1.15%.

On the losing side, Tata Steel fell 0.98%, Adani Ports & SEZ dropped 0.80%, Zomato declined 0.54%, HCL Technologies slipped 0.27%, and SBI edged down 0.21%.

Global Markets:

Asian markets opened mixed on January 2. Japanese markets will stay closed until January 6, while New Zealand markets remain on holiday.

US Markets were also closed on the account of new year.

Anooshka Soham Bathwal, CEO & Founder, Dhanvesttor

Anooshka Soham Bathwal, CEO & Founder, Dhanvesttor

3 Jan 2025|01:24 PM
SEBI Rejects Zee Settlement, Orders Further Probe

SEBI Rejects Zee Settlement, Orders Further Probe

3 Jan 2025|01:19 PM
Vedanta Parent Eye $1B Debt Refinancing

Vedanta Parent Eye $1B Debt Refinancing

3 Jan 2025|12:45 PM
Gold Glimmering: Safe Haven Demand Boosts Outlook

Gold Glimmering: Safe Haven Demand Boosts Outlook

3 Jan 2025|10:08 AM
Greenback Strengthens on Positive Outlook

Greenback Strengthens on Positive Outlook

