Indices may open gap-up on April 15, 2025

Indian benchmark indices likely to open upside on Tuesday, April 15. GIFT Nifty was trading higher earlier this morning around 23,309, 290 points above from the previous close.

Indian shares rallied on Friday after U.S. President Donald Trump announced a 90-day suspension of an additional 26% tariff on India, while maintaining a base tariff of 10%.

The benchmark S&P/BSE Sensex jumped 1,310.11 points, or 1.77%, to 75,157.26, while the broader NSE Nifty index closed at 22,828.55, up 429.40 points on April 11.

Global markets:

Asian stocks advanced on Monday, with technology stocks leading the surge after the Trump administration decided to exempt certain consumer electronics from its so-called reciprocal tariffs.

At 8.05 AM IST, CSI 300 index was down by 11.37 points the Nikkei 225 was up by 297.13 points and the Hang Seng index was up by 15.39 points.

US stocks closed higher on Monday after a volatile session, buoyed by a rebound in technology shares following a surprise tariff exemption announced by President Donald Trump. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 312 points, or 0.8%, while the S&P 500 also rose 0.8%.

The Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.6%. All three major indexes briefly dipped below the flatline during the choppy trading day.

Investors reacted positively to updated guidance from U.S. Customs and Border Protection, issued late Friday, which confirmed that smartphones, computers, semiconductors, and other electronic components would be excluded from Trump’s new “reciprocal” tariffs.