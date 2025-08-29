iifl-logo



Indices may open higher on Aug 29, 2025

29 Aug 2025 , 08:51 AM

Indian benchmark indices likely to have a positive opening on August 29, 2025. The GIFT Nifty, an early stock market indicator was up by 50 points earlier this morning, trading at 24,673.50.

Indian equity indices ended lower on second consecutive session on August 28.

At close, the Sensex was down 705.97 points at 80,080.57. Meanwhile, the Nifty was down 211.15 points at 24,500.90.

The biggest Nifty losers were Shriram Finance, HCL Technologies, TCS, Power Grid Corporation, and Infosys. However, the gainers were Titan Company, L&T, Coal India, Asian Paints, and Hero MotoCorp.

Among sectors, except Consumer Durables, all other sectoral indices ended in the red. The bank, IT, realty, FMCG, telecom sectors were down 1% each.

In broader markets, the BSE midcap index shed 1% and smallcap index declined 0.9%.

Global markets:

Asian stocks ended mostly higher on Thursday.

On Aug 29, 2025, at 8.29 AM IST, CSI 300 index was up by 46.11 points. The Nikkei 225 was down by 185.82 points. Meanwhile, the Hang Seng index was up by 246.63 points.

U.S stocks moved mostly higher over the course of the trading day on Thursday.

The Nasdaq climbed 115.02 points to 21,705.16. The S&P 500 rose 20.46 points to 6,501.86. Meanwhile, the Dow edged up 71.67 points or 0.2% to 45,636.90.

Societe Generale Buys ₹79 Crore Worth Stake in RBL Bank via Bulk Deal on NSE
29 Aug 2025|03:02 PM

29 Aug 2025|03:02 PM
Samvardhana Motherson to pick up majority stake in Yutaka Giken
29 Aug 2025|02:40 PM

29 Aug 2025|02:40 PM
Adani Power secures LoA for 2,400 MW greenfield project in Bihar
29 Aug 2025|01:54 PM

29 Aug 2025|01:54 PM
S J Logistics Bags ₹42 Crore Project Cargo Order from Leading T&D Player
29 Aug 2025|01:43 PM

29 Aug 2025|01:43 PM
BSE to Launch Pre-Open Trading in Futures and Options from December 8, 2025
29 Aug 2025|01:10 PM

29 Aug 2025|01:10 PM
