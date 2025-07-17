Indices may open higher on July 17, 2025

Indian benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex likely to have a positive opening on July 17, 2025. The GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of stock market was 40 points higher earlier this morning, trading at 25,270.

On July 16, Indian equity indices ended with marginal gains.

At close, the Sensex was up 63.57 points at 82,634.48. Meanwhile, the Nifty was up 16.25 points at 25,212.05.

Among sectors, metal index ended negative. However, realty, auto, FMCG, IT, PSU Bank and media indices added 0.5-1.8%.

M&M, Wipro, SBI, Nestle India and Tech Mahindra were among major gainers on the Nifty. Meanwhile, the losers included Shriram Finance, Eternal, Sun Pharma, Tata Steel and Cipla.

Global Indices:

Asian stocks ended mostly lower on Wednesday. It comes after the U.S. President Donald Trump announced a 19% tariff on Indonesian exports.

At 7.50 AM IST on July 17, CSI 300 index was up by 10.02 points. The Nikkei 225 was down by 118.04 points. Meanwhile, the Hang Seng index was up by 8.35 points.

U.S. stocks showed a lack of direction throughout much of the trading day on Wednesday. The Dow advanced 231.49 points to 44,254.78. The Nasdaq rose 52.69 points to 20,730.49 Meanwhile, the S&P 500 climbed 19.94 points to 6,263.70.