iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Indices may open higher on July 24, 2025

24 Jul 2025 , 08:59 AM

Indian benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex likely to have a positive opening on July 24, 2025. The GIFT Nifty was trading 40 points higher earlier this morning at 25,280.50.

Indian equity indices ended on strong note on July 23, 2025.

The Sensex was up 539.83 points at 82,726.64. Meanwhile, the Nifty was up 159 points at 25,219.90.

Tata Motors, Shriram Finance, Bharti Airtel, Apollo Hospitals, Bajaj Finance were among top gainers on the Nifty. However, the losers were Tata Consumer, HUL, Bharat Electronics, UltraTech Cement and Grasim Industries.

In broader market, the BSE Midcap added 0.24%. Meanwhile, the smallcap index ended flat.

Among sectors realty index slipped 2.6%, media index was down 1%, FMCG index fell 0.5%. On the contrary, the auto, metal, oil & gas, consumer durables, pharma, private bank, PSU Bank, telecom ended on higher side.

Global markets:

Asian stocks closed mostly higher on Wednesday. This comes after the U.S. President Donald Trump announced trade agreements with Japan and the Philippines.

On July 24, at 7.40 AM IST, CSI 300 index was up by 5.78 points the Nikkei 225 was up by 749.36 points and the Hang Seng index was up by 33.47 points.

U.S stocks moved mostly higher during trading on Wednesday. With the upward move, the Nasdaq and the S&P 500 reached new record closing highs.

The Dow jumped 507.85 points to 45,010.20. The Nasdaq climbed 127.33 points to 21,020.02. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 advanced 49.29 points to 6,358.91.

Related Tags

  • BSE
  • nifty
  • NSE
  • opening bell
  • sensex
  • stock market news
  • Stock Market Updates
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Indices may open higher on July 24, 2025

Indices may open higher on July 24, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
24 Jul 2025|08:59 AM
BEML Bags ₹294 Crore Order from Defence Ministry for High Mobility Vehicles

BEML Bags ₹294 Crore Order from Defence Ministry for High Mobility Vehicles

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
24 Jul 2025|08:15 AM
Inox Wind secures 51 MW order from First Energy

Inox Wind secures 51 MW order from First Energy

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
23 Jul 2025|11:55 AM
Hyundai Motor India gets ₹517 Crore tax demand notice

Hyundai Motor India gets ₹517 Crore tax demand notice

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
23 Jul 2025|11:53 AM
Dalmia Bharat posts 3x growth in Q1 net profit

Dalmia Bharat posts 3x growth in Q1 net profit

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
23 Jul 2025|11:51 AM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.