Indices may open higher on July 24, 2025

Indian benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex likely to have a positive opening on July 24, 2025. The GIFT Nifty was trading 40 points higher earlier this morning at 25,280.50.

Indian equity indices ended on strong note on July 23, 2025.

The Sensex was up 539.83 points at 82,726.64. Meanwhile, the Nifty was up 159 points at 25,219.90.

Tata Motors, Shriram Finance, Bharti Airtel, Apollo Hospitals, Bajaj Finance were among top gainers on the Nifty. However, the losers were Tata Consumer, HUL, Bharat Electronics, UltraTech Cement and Grasim Industries.

In broader market, the BSE Midcap added 0.24%. Meanwhile, the smallcap index ended flat.

Among sectors realty index slipped 2.6%, media index was down 1%, FMCG index fell 0.5%. On the contrary, the auto, metal, oil & gas, consumer durables, pharma, private bank, PSU Bank, telecom ended on higher side.

Global markets:

Asian stocks closed mostly higher on Wednesday. This comes after the U.S. President Donald Trump announced trade agreements with Japan and the Philippines.

On July 24, at 7.40 AM IST, CSI 300 index was up by 5.78 points the Nikkei 225 was up by 749.36 points and the Hang Seng index was up by 33.47 points.

U.S stocks moved mostly higher during trading on Wednesday. With the upward move, the Nasdaq and the S&P 500 reached new record closing highs.

The Dow jumped 507.85 points to 45,010.20. The Nasdaq climbed 127.33 points to 21,020.02. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 advanced 49.29 points to 6,358.91.