Indices may open higher on March 25, 2025

Nifty and Sensex likely to open higher on Tuesday. The GIFT Nifty was also trading 52 points higher earlier this morning hovering around 23,758.

Indian benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, extended their winning streak to a sixth straight session, kicking off the new trading week on a strong footing, driven by upbeat global sentiment.

On March 24, among sectoral indices, Nifty IT was the biggest loser, down 4.2%, followed by Nifty Auto and Nifty Media, which lost 3.9% and 3.5%, respectively. Other losers include Nifty PSU Bank, down 2.8%; Consumer Durables, down 2.6%; and Nifty Healthcare, down 2.2%.

Nifty Realty and Nifty Bank were down 1.4% and 0.8%, respectively.

Global markets:

Asian stocks ended mixed on Monday as investors awaited clarity on the next round of tariffs from U.S. President Donald Trump set for April 2.Oil and gold prices edged up slightly in Asian trading as the dollar resumed its fall after a modest recovery in recent days.

At 8.10 AM IST, CSI 300 index was down by 8.84 points the Nikkei 225 was up by 275.94 points and the Hang Seng index was down by 453.96 points.

US stocks closed near session highs on Monday as investors welcomed reports that the next wave of President Trump’s tariffs will be narrower than expected.

The S&P 500 climbed 1.76% to end the session at 5,767.57 points. The Nasdaq gained 2.27% to 18,188.59 points, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.42% to 42,583.32 points.