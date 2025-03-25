iifl-logo
Indices may open higher on March 25, 2025

25 Mar 2025 , 08:57 AM

Nifty and Sensex likely to open higher on Tuesday. The GIFT Nifty was also trading 52 points higher earlier this morning hovering around 23,758.

Indian benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, extended their winning streak to a sixth straight session, kicking off the new trading week on a strong footing, driven by upbeat global sentiment.

On March 24, among sectoral indices, Nifty IT was the biggest loser, down 4.2%, followed by Nifty Auto and Nifty Media, which lost 3.9% and 3.5%, respectively. Other losers include Nifty PSU Bank, down 2.8%; Consumer Durables, down 2.6%; and Nifty Healthcare, down 2.2%.

Nifty Realty and Nifty Bank were down 1.4% and 0.8%, respectively.

Global markets:

Asian stocks ended mixed on Monday as investors awaited clarity on the next round of tariffs from U.S. President Donald Trump set for April 2.Oil and gold prices edged up slightly in Asian trading as the dollar resumed its fall after a modest recovery in recent days.

At 8.10 AM IST, CSI 300 index was down by 8.84 points the Nikkei 225 was up by 275.94 points and the Hang Seng index was down by 453.96 points.

US stocks closed near session highs on Monday as investors welcomed reports that the next wave of President Trump’s tariffs will be narrower than expected.

The S&P 500 climbed 1.76% to end the session at 5,767.57 points. The Nasdaq gained 2.27% to 18,188.59 points, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.42% to 42,583.32 points.

IPO-FY25: Q4 selloff moderates IPO returns to 6.83%

25 Mar 2025|12:04 PM
NFO Pick – (Quant Arbitrage Fund)

25 Mar 2025|11:50 AM
India's Banking Credit – Trends & Challenges

24 Mar 2025|03:56 PM
Weekly Index Wrap (March 17-21, 2025)

24 Mar 2025|02:39 PM
Kalpataru Projects Bags ₹2,366 Crore Orders, Expands T&D Portfolio

Kalpataru Projects Bags ₹2,366 Crore Orders, Expands T&D Portfolio

NBCC Lands ₹658 Crore Infrastructure Projects in Uttarakhand and Delhi

NBCC Lands ₹658 Crore Infrastructure Projects in Uttarakhand and Delhi

Sensex and Nifty Trade Flat on March 25, 2025

Sensex and Nifty Trade Flat on March 25, 2025

L&T Energy Green Tech Partners with John Cockerill to Advance Solar & Thermal Energy Solutions

L&T Energy Green Tech Partners with John Cockerill to Advance Solar & Thermal Energy Solutions

NCC Wins ₹1,480 Crore Contract for Darbhanga Medical College Redevelopment

NCC Wins ₹1,480 Crore Contract for Darbhanga Medical College Redevelopment

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.