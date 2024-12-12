Indices may open mute on Dec 12, 2024

Indian benchmark indices likely to open on a flat to negative note on December 12, 2024. The GIFT Nifty was 15 points lower earlier this morning trading around 24,751.

On December 11, the indices closed with marginal gains. The Sensex closed 0.02% higher at 81,526.14. Meanwhile, the Nifty ended at 24,641.80, 0.13% higher.

Some of the top gainers were Trent, Bajaj Finance, Britannia Industries, Shriram Finance, and Bajaj Finserv. On the other hand, JSW Steel, Adani Ports, NTPC, SBI, and Axis Bank were among the top losers.

Midcap and smallcap stocks also rose.

The auto, FMCG, IT, and metal sectors performed well, while the PSU Bank sector declined.

Global markets:

Asian markets open higher after the US inflation data supported the expectations of investors.

In the US, indices closed mixed. The Nasdaq Composite Index hit 20,000 for the first time. While the Dow Jones closed 0.22% lower.