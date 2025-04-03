iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Indices may open negative on April 03, 2025

3 Apr 2025 , 09:13 AM

Indian Benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex likely to open negative after Trump’s announcement on reciprocal tariff of upto 26% on India and other countries. The GIFT Nifty was trading around 326 points down earlier this morning.

Indian equity indices ended higher on April 2 with Nifty above 23,300. At close, the Sensex was up 592.93 points or 0.78% at 76,617.44, and the Nifty was up 166.65 points or 0.72% at 23,332.35.

All the sectoral indices ended in the green with FMCG, Consumer Durables, Realty up 1-3%. BSE Midcap and smallcap indices rose nearly 1% each.

Tata Consumer, Zomato, Titan Company, IndusInd Bank, Maruti Suzuki were among major gainers on the Nifty, while losers were Bharat Electronics, UltraTech Cement, Nestle India, Power Grid Corp and L&T.

Global Markets:

Asian stocks ended on a muted note on Wednesday as caution prevailed ahead of U.S. President Donald Trump’s sweeping tariffs announcement expected later in the day.

At 8.00 AM IST, CSI 300 index was down by 4.43 points the Nikkei 225 was down by 1005.13 points and the Hang Seng index was down by 267.56 points.

Major U.S. equities indexes ended Wednesday with minor gains as investors awaited clarity on impending shifts in U.S. trade policy. President Donald Trump announced the latest round of tariffs at an event beginning as Wednesday’s trading session ended.

The S&P 500 ended the midweek trading session with a gain of 0.7%. The Dow advanced 0.6%, while the Nasdaq advanced 0.9%.

Related Tags

  • BSE
  • nifty
  • NSE
  • opening bell
  • sensex
  • stock market news
  • Stock Market Updates
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Indices may open negative on April 03, 2025

Indices may open negative on April 03, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Apr 2025|09:13 AM
BEL secures contract worth ₹593.22 Crore from Indian Air Force

BEL secures contract worth ₹593.22 Crore from Indian Air Force

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Apr 2025|09:01 AM
Hindustan Zinc Q4 production grows 4% year-on-year

Hindustan Zinc Q4 production grows 4% year-on-year

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Apr 2025|08:56 AM
Central Bank of India deposits in Q4 grows 7%

Central Bank of India deposits in Q4 grows 7%

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Apr 2025|08:54 AM
Top Stocks for Today - 3rd April 2025

Top Stocks for Today - 3rd April 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Apr 2025|08:44 AM
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.