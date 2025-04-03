Indices may open negative on April 03, 2025

Indian Benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex likely to open negative after Trump’s announcement on reciprocal tariff of upto 26% on India and other countries. The GIFT Nifty was trading around 326 points down earlier this morning.

Indian equity indices ended higher on April 2 with Nifty above 23,300. At close, the Sensex was up 592.93 points or 0.78% at 76,617.44, and the Nifty was up 166.65 points or 0.72% at 23,332.35.

All the sectoral indices ended in the green with FMCG, Consumer Durables, Realty up 1-3%. BSE Midcap and smallcap indices rose nearly 1% each.

Tata Consumer, Zomato, Titan Company, IndusInd Bank, Maruti Suzuki were among major gainers on the Nifty, while losers were Bharat Electronics, UltraTech Cement, Nestle India, Power Grid Corp and L&T.

Global Markets:

Asian stocks ended on a muted note on Wednesday as caution prevailed ahead of U.S. President Donald Trump’s sweeping tariffs announcement expected later in the day.

At 8.00 AM IST, CSI 300 index was down by 4.43 points the Nikkei 225 was down by 1005.13 points and the Hang Seng index was down by 267.56 points.

Major U.S. equities indexes ended Wednesday with minor gains as investors awaited clarity on impending shifts in U.S. trade policy. President Donald Trump announced the latest round of tariffs at an event beginning as Wednesday’s trading session ended.

The S&P 500 ended the midweek trading session with a gain of 0.7%. The Dow advanced 0.6%, while the Nasdaq advanced 0.9%.