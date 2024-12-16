Indices may open negative on Dec 16, 2024

Indian markets may open negative on December 16, 2024. The GIFT Nifty was trading down this morning around 24,777.

On December 13, Indian equity markets experienced high volatility. However, it managed to recover sharply and close higher. Gains were led by auto, banking, telecom, and FMCG stocks.

The BSE Sensex and Nifty50 rebounded over 2% from their intraday lows. It was supported by easing retail inflation and a rise in industrial growth to 3.5% in October.

At the close, the Sensex gained 843.16 points or 1.04% to settle at 82,133.12. Meanwhile, the Nifty rose 219.60 points or 0.89% to end at 24,768.30.

Global Markets:

Most Asian markets traded in tight ranges on Monday morning, ahead of key Chinese economic data and after China’s regulators pledged to stabilize markets.

In the U.S., markets ended the week on a quiet note. On Friday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 86.06 points, or 0.20%, to 43,828.06. The S&P 500 dipped 0.16 points to 6,051.09. Contrary, the Nasdaq Composite inched up by 23.88 points, or 0.12%, to close at 19,926.72.