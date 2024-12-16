iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Indices may open negative on Dec 16, 2024

16 Dec 2024 , 09:07 AM

Indian markets may open negative on December 16, 2024. The GIFT Nifty was trading down this morning around 24,777.

On December 13, Indian equity markets experienced high volatility. However, it managed to recover sharply and close higher. Gains were led by auto, banking, telecom, and FMCG stocks.

The BSE Sensex and Nifty50 rebounded over 2% from their intraday lows. It was supported by easing retail inflation and a rise in industrial growth to 3.5% in October.

At the close, the Sensex gained 843.16 points or 1.04% to settle at 82,133.12. Meanwhile, the Nifty rose 219.60 points or 0.89% to end at 24,768.30.

Global Markets:

Most Asian markets traded in tight ranges on Monday morning, ahead of key Chinese economic data and after China’s regulators pledged to stabilize markets.

In the U.S., markets ended the week on a quiet note. On Friday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 86.06 points, or 0.20%, to 43,828.06. The S&P 500 dipped 0.16 points to 6,051.09. Contrary, the Nasdaq Composite inched up by 23.88 points, or 0.12%, to close at 19,926.72.

 

Related Tags

  • BSE.NSE
  • nifty
  • opening bell
  • sensex
  • stocck market news
  • Stock Market Updates
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Anooshka Soham Bathwal, CEO & Founder, Dhanvesttor

Anooshka Soham Bathwal, CEO & Founder, Dhanvesttor

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Jan 2025|01:24 PM
SEBI Rejects Zee Settlement, Orders Further Probe

SEBI Rejects Zee Settlement, Orders Further Probe

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Jan 2025|01:19 PM
Vedanta Parent Eye $1B Debt Refinancing

Vedanta Parent Eye $1B Debt Refinancing

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Jan 2025|12:45 PM
Gold Glimmering: Safe Haven Demand Boosts Outlook

Gold Glimmering: Safe Haven Demand Boosts Outlook

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Jan 2025|10:08 AM
Greenback Strengthens on Positive Outlook

Greenback Strengthens on Positive Outlook

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Jan 2025|10:02 AM
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.