indices may open negative on Jan 09, 2025

9 Jan 2025 , 09:04 AM

Indian benchmark indices may open negative on Jan 09, 2025. The GIFT Nifty was trading 41 points down earlier this morning around 23,720.50.

A strong recovery in the second half on January 8, driven by buying in heavyweight stocks and sectors like IT, oil & gas, and FMCG, helped Indian benchmark indices recover most of their intraday losses and close nearly flat.

At the close, the Sensex fell 50.62 points or 0.06% to 78,148.49, while the Nifty dropped 18.95 points or 0.08% to 23,688.95.

ONGC, ITC, Reliance Industries, TCS, and Asian Paints were the top gainers on the Nifty. The losers included Apollo Hospitals, Trent, Bajaj Auto, Adani Ports, and Shriram Finance.

The BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices dropped 1% each. Among sectors, FMCG, oil & gas, and IT gained 0.3-1.5%, while PSU bank, pharma, metal, media, bank, and auto fell 0.4-1%.

Global markets:

Asian markets were trading lower this morning following a subdued session on Wall Street.

US stocks ended nearly flat on Wednesday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 106.84 points or 0.25% to 42,635.20. The S&P 500 added 9.20 points or 0.16% to 5,918.23, while the Nasdaq Composite dipped 10.80 points or 0.06% to 19,478.88.

