Indices may open negative on June 23, 2025

Indian benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex, likely to open gap down on June 23, 2025 amid rising middle-east tensions. The GIFT Nifty was 150 points down earlier this morning, trading around 24,976.

On June 20, Indian equity indices ended on strong note. At close, the Sensex was up 1,046.30 points at 82,408.17. Meanwhile, the Nifty was up 319.15 points at 25,112.40.

The BSE Midcap index rose 1.2% and smallcap index gained 0.5%.

All the sectoral indices ended in the green. The metal, PSU Bank, realty, power, telecom, capital goods sectors were up by 1-2%.

Jio Financial, M&M, Bharti Airtel, Bharat Electronics, Trent were among top gainers on the Nifty. The losers included Hero MotoCorp, Bajaj Auto, Maruti Suzuki, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories.

Global markets:

Asian stocks ended mixed on Friday. However, on Monday, the markets were trading lower after the US strikes 3 nuclear sites in Iran.

At 7.45 AM IST, CSI 300 index was down by 10.28 points. The Nikkei 225 was down by 210.37 points. Meanwhile, the Hang Seng index was down by 141.11 points.

In the US, stock market ended lower due to escalated Iran-Israel conflict and involvement of the US in same. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 35.16 points. The S&P 500 lost 13.03 points. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq Composite lost 98.86 points.