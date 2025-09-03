Indices may open negative on Sept 03, 2025

Indian benchmark indices likely to have a negative opening on Sept 03, 2025. The GIFT Nifty, an early Indian stock market indicator was 50 points down, trading at 24,618.50. Investors across the countries are awaiting the Federal Reserve decision on rate cuts.

On Sept 02, the market reversed course after a strong start.

At close, the benchmark BSE Sensex fell 206.61 points and ended at 80,157.88. However, the NSE Nifty index closed down 45.45 points at 24,579.60.

In broader markets, BSE midcap index still managed to end in the green.

Among sectors, the decline was led by financial and banking sector. The healthcare sector also experienced slowdown. Meanwhile, media, metal, and realty sectors remained positive.

Power Grid, NTPC, Tata Steel and Hindustan Unilever (HUL) were the top gainers on BSE Sensex. On the other hand the losers were, Mahindra and Mahindra, Asian Paints, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ICICI Bank, Tata Motors and Larsen & Toubro (L&T).

Global markets:

Asian stocks surrendered early gains to end on a mixed note on Tuesday. The uncertainity is prevailing due to upcoming U.S. jobs and inflation data and Federal Reserve’s interest rate decision.

On Sept 03, at 8.40 AM IST, CSI 300 index was down by 17.48 points. The Nikkei 225 was down by 123.90 points. Meanwhile, the Hang Seng index was down by 31.73 points.

US stocks regained some ground over the course of the trading day on Tuesday but remained firmly negative.

The Nasdaq slumped 175.92 points to 21,279.63. The S&P 500 slid 44.72 points to 6,415.54. Meanwhile, the Dow fell 249.07 points to 42,295.81.