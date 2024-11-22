Indices may open positive on Nov 22, 2024

Indian benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are expected to open on a positive note on November 22. The GIFT Nifty was trading 40 points higher at 23,454 this morning.

In the previous session on November 21, markets erased all gains from the rebound seen on November 19. The Nifty fell below 23,300 during intraday trade. By the close, the Sensex declined 422.59 points (0.54%) to 77,155.79, while the Nifty dropped 168.60 points (0.72%) to 23,349.90.

Asian markets traded higher on Friday, taking cues from Wall Street’s gains, as concerns over Nvidia Corp.’s revenue outlook eased. Bitcoin approached the $100,000 mark, while the US dollar strengthened.

In the US, Wall Street’s major indices ended Thursday’s session on a positive note. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 461.88 points (1.06%) to 43,870.35. The S&P 500 gained 31.60 points (0.53%) to close at 5,948.71, and the Nasdaq Composite edged up 6.28 points (0.03%) to settle at 18,972.42.