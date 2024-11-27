Indices may open positive on Nov 27, 2024

Indices may open positively on November 27, 2024. The GIFT Nifty was trading at higher side earlier this morning around 24,240.50.

On Tuesday, the benchmark indices closed lower amid market volatility ending two-day’s rally. The Sensex was down 0.13%, ended at 80,004.06 or 105.79 points lower. Meanwhile Nifty closed 0.11% lower, at 24,194.50.

Global Markets:

On Wednesday, most of the Asian markets were trading lower with almost 0.3% down.

While, the US markets ended on higher on Tuesday. This comes after the technology stocks bounced back. On the other hand, investors analyzed President-elect Donald Trump’s tariff plans for key trade partners and the latest Federal Reserve minutes.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 123.74 points (0.28%) to close at 44,860.31. The S&P 500 added 34.26 points (0.57%) to reach 6,021.63. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq Composite rose 119.46 points (0.63%) to end at 19,174.30.