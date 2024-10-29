Indices may open positive on Oct 29, 2024

Indian benchmark indices likely to open positive on October 29, 2024. The GIFT Nifty was trading at 24,387 at 7 am.

On October 28, the Sensex had gained 602.75 points, or 0.76%, to reach 80,005.04, while the Nifty was up 158.35 points, or 0.65%, at 24,339.15. This comes after buying across sectors and majorly in banking and metal stocks.

Global markets:

Asian indices showed mixed performance, with Taiwan Weighted down by 1%, while Japan’s benchmark indices, the Nikkei 225 and Topix, were trading in positive territory.

In the US, the S&P 500 gained 15.4 points, or 0.27%, to close at 5,823.52, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 48.58 points, or 0.26%, to 18,567.19. The Dow Jones Industrial Average increased by 273.17 points, or 0.65%, to finish at 42,387.57.