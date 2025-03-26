iifl-logo
Indices may open positively on March 26, 2025

26 Mar 2025 , 09:18 AM

Indian benchmark indices likely to open higher on March 26 after a volatile session on March 25. The GIFT Nifty was trading higher hovering around 23,760 earlier this morning.

Indian equity indices ended flat in the volatile session on March 25. At close, the Sensex was up 32.81 points or 0.04% at 78,017.19, and the Nifty was up 10.30 points or 0.04% at 23,668.65.

Except IT, all other sectoral indices ended in the red with auto, capital goods, consumer durables, metal, oil & gas, power, PSU bank, realty, telecom down 1-1.5%.

UltraTech Cement, Trent, Bajaj Finserv, Infosys, Grasim Industries were among major gainers on the Nifty, while losers were IndusInd Bank, Dr Reddy’s Labs, Adani Enterprises, Coal India, Adani Ports.

BSE Midcap index shed 1% and Smallcap index was down 1.5%.

Global markets:

Asian stocks ended mixed on Tuesday as investors awaited greater clarity on the next round of tariffs from U.S. President Donald Trump. Trump said there will be “flexibility” on his reciprocal tariff plan but announced that the United States will soon implement new tariffs on a range of products.

At 8.00 AM IST, CSI 300 index was down by 4.25 points the Nikkei 225 was up by 126.67 points and the Hang Seng index was up by 70.70 points.

U.S. stocks edged higher Tuesday, with hopes for a moderate outcome on tariffs outweighing another drop in consumer-sentiment data. Major indexes swung between small gains and losses throughout the session, before late-session gains pulled the S&P 500 up 0.2% to 5,776.65 points.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose less than 0.1% to 42,587.50 points. While the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite climbed 0.5% to 18,271.86 points.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.