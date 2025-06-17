iifl-logo
Indices underperforming on June 17, 2025

17 Jun 2025 , 02:11 PM

Indian stock market performing under pressure on June 17 amid weak global cues. This is due to negative Middle East geopolitical developments which may further affect the near-term market sentiments.

At 2.00 PM, the Nifty was down 93 points, trading at 24853.2. On the contrary, Sensex was down 269.88 points trading around 81526.27.

Tech Mahindra, Infosys, Asian paints, TCS, and NTPC are the top gainers on Nifty. Meanwhile, Adani Enterprises, Bajaj Finance, Sun Pharma, Eternal and Shriram Finance were amongst the losers.

Vishal Mega Marts, Mazagon Dock, Sterlite Technologies, Cochin Shipyard, BSE Limited are the most active shares on the NSE.

At opening, Sensex dropped 100 points while Nifty was trading below 24,950.

Among sectors, most were trading negative. The Nifty Pharma index fell over 1.2%, followed by the Nifty Metal index (0.5%). On the upside, the Nifty IT index added 1%.

The broader markets, the Nifty MidCap index wad down by 0.19%. The Nifty SmallCap index was down 0.28%.

  • BSE
  • nifty
  • NSE
  • opening bell
  • sensex
  • stock market news
  • Stock Market Updates
