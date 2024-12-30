iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

IOL board approves stock split; stock gains ~5%

30 Dec 2024 , 03:12 PM

Shares of IOL Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals rose more than 5% on December 30 after the board approved a proposal for a five-for-one stock split. Shareholders will receive five shares for each share they already hold.

Following the announcement, investors held shares of the corporation in anticipation of being rewarded with more stock after the split. A stock split is a corporate operation in which a corporation divides its current shares into multiples to increase the stock’s liquidity. While the number of outstanding shares increases, the total value of the shares (market capitalisation) remains constant because the split does not affect the company’s overall worth.

This is also the first stock split in the company’s history. IOL Chemicals has yet to announce the record date for its stock split.

At around 1.23 PM, IOL was trading 2.83% higher at ₹421.50, against the previous close of ₹409.90 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high and low of ₹431.95, and ₹415, respectively.

Last week, the company’s shares rose about 8% ahead of the board meeting where the stock split plan was to be discussed.

The company’s sales in the September quarter was ₹525.75 Crore, down nearly 4% from ₹545.30 Crore in the same time the previous year. Quarterly net profit fell 49.43% to ₹19.15 Crore, compared to ₹37.87 Crore a year ago.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

Related Tags

  • IOL Chemicals
  • shareholders
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Anooshka Soham Bathwal, CEO & Founder, Dhanvesttor

Anooshka Soham Bathwal, CEO & Founder, Dhanvesttor

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Jan 2025|01:24 PM
SEBI Rejects Zee Settlement, Orders Further Probe

SEBI Rejects Zee Settlement, Orders Further Probe

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Jan 2025|01:19 PM
Vedanta Parent Eye $1B Debt Refinancing

Vedanta Parent Eye $1B Debt Refinancing

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Jan 2025|12:45 PM
Gold Glimmering: Safe Haven Demand Boosts Outlook

Gold Glimmering: Safe Haven Demand Boosts Outlook

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Jan 2025|10:08 AM
Greenback Strengthens on Positive Outlook

Greenback Strengthens on Positive Outlook

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Jan 2025|10:02 AM
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.