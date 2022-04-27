Lasa Supergenerics zooms ~3% on bagging Rs50 crore bulk order

Lasa Supergenerics Limited, India’s Leading API Manufacturer, has secured a new order of Rs500 million (Rs50 crore) from just 5 customers.

The company has informed that it is delighted that with continuous efforts of its Marketing Team and the superior quality of the product they were able to grab this offer of Rs50 crore from 5 customers only despite the highly competitive market scenario.

This order will help the company to boost its production and contribute to the top line of the Company.

Apart from day-to-day business, this bulk order will flood the company’s order books yet against for this financial year, which will aid the company in recovering the losses incurred in the last financial year due to the natural calamities.

The company has not disclosed the name of the customers stating, “We were excited to share the name of the customers with all our stakeholders along with other terms of the order. However, due to restrictions as imposed by NDA signed we retain the same with us and assure you for more bulk orders in the coming month.”

Lasa Supergenerics’ counter was trading 3.20% higher at Rs59.75 against its previous close of Rs57.90 on NSE. The scrip opened at Rs59.50 and hit a high of Rs61.35 so far.