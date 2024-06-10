Markets end the day in red

Indian equity indices ended the day in red after a highly volatile day on June 10. Nifty 50 closed below 23,250 level.

The Sensex dropped 203.28 points, or 0.27%, to 76,490.08, while the Nifty fell 31 points, or 0.13%, to 23,259.20. About 2,381 shares advanced, 1,176 shares declined, and 91 shares remained unchanged.

Top losers on the Nifty included Tech Mahindra, Infosys, Wipro, M&M, and LTIMindtree. Gainers were UltraTech Cement, Grasim Industries, Hero MotoCorp, Cipla, and Power Grid Corp.

In sector performance, the IT index fell 1.5%, metal dropped 0.3%, and oil & gas declined 0.2%. Realty gained 1.3%, healthcare was up 0.7%, and power increased by 0.4%.

The BSE midcap index rose 0.5%, and the smallcap index gained 1%.