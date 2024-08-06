Market Ends Flat, Nifty Below 24,000

Indian benchmark indices ended marginally lower on August 6 after a highly volatile trading session. The Nifty slipped below the 24,000 mark.

Market Performance

Sensex : Closed at 78,633.56, down 125.84 points or 0.16%

: Closed at 78,633.56, down 125.84 points or 0.16% Nifty: Closed at 23,992.55, down 63.05 points or 0.26%

Top Movers

Losers : HDFC Life, SBI Life Insurance, Shriram Finance, BPCL, and SBI were among the top losers on the Nifty.

: HDFC Life, SBI Life Insurance, Shriram Finance, BPCL, and SBI were among the top losers on the Nifty. Gainers: The top gainers included Britannia Industries, JSW Steel, HUL, L&T, and Tech Mahindra.

Sectoral Performance

Decliners : The auto, banking, and oil & gas sectors each fell by 0.5%.

: The auto, banking, and oil & gas sectors each fell by 0.5%. Gainers: The IT, metal, and realty sectors saw gains between 0.3% and 0.8%.

Broader Market

Both the BSE midcap and smallcap indices shed 0.5% each, reflecting the overall market’s cautious sentiment.